Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries following collision in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Milton Keynes on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 4pm (January 9) a collision occurred between a White Toyota Auris and a Black Suzuki motorcycle on Watling Street, close to Ronis Car Wash.

As a result of the collision the rider and passenger of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital where he remains with life threatening injuries. The passenger, an 18-year-old man, was taken to Milton Keynes General Hospital where he remains with serious injuries.

Police are urguig anyone who witnessed the road traffic collision to contact them on 101 quoting reference ‘844 9/1/18’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

