Man in serious condition after being stabbed during attempted robbery on redway in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery in Milton Keynes.

At around 10.30pm on Friday (August 3) the victim, a man in his twenties, was walking from Brownbaker Court towards Bowyers Mews in the Neath Hill area.

As he walked across the redway between the roads, he saw a moped driving at speed towards him.

The moped had three passengers, it turned around and came back to the victim and the rear passenger climbed off the vehicle and demanded the victim empty his pockets.

He refused and pushed the offender.

The victim was then stabbed in the chest.

He managed to escape but later collapsed and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

All three offenders had their faces covered with either a black scarf or balaclava and are aged between their late teens and early twenties.

The driver of the scooter, which was red in colour, was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up, the first passenger was wearing a dark grey hooded top with the hood up. The rear passenger is a white man, around 5ft 8ins tall of medium build. He was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up.

Investigating officer detective constable Scott Dempsey said: “This is a very serious incident and we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area at the time it happened.

“This started as an attempted robbery and left a man in a very serious condition in hospital.

“It is believed to be an isolated incident, but I would like to take this opportunity to remind people on how to stay safe and protect yourself from street robbery, there is some advice on our website.

“Most importantly, if you are threatened with violence, don’t risk your personal safety. Property can be replaced, you can’t.

“If you have any information about this incident, please call 101 quoting the reference number 43180238247 or you can make a report online.”