Man injured following collision involving five cars and a van in Milton Keynes town
Fire crews also rescued two women after their car landed in a ditch
One man was injured following a collision involving six vehicles in Wolverton on Wednesday morning.
It happened around 9.30am in Church Street with emergency services quickly on the scene.
Firefighters provided incident emergency care to a man who managed to get out of one of the vehicles before the fire service arrived and passed into the care of the South Central Ambulance Service.
Later that day fire crews rescued two women after their car landed in a ditch following a collision in London Road, Newport Pagnell.
One appliance and crew from Broughton, one from Newport Pagnell, along with an officer attended.
The road was closed in both directions following the incident at 8.35pm.
The two women were treated ambulance crews.
Firefighters were also called following an incident in a multi-occupancy building in Mullion Place, Fishermead, Milton Keynes.
The fire had started in a first-floor bathroom of the three-storey building.