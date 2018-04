Services were called to a collision involving one car just after 9am this morning.

Firefighters from Bletchley and Great Holm stations were called to a collision at the junction of Buckland Drive and Marlborough Street, Netherfield.

No-one was trapped, but a man was injured and left in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

