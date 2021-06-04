Man injured in Milton Keynes car crash this morning

One man has been left injured following a car crash in Milton Keynes this morning (June 4).

A van and car collided at around 2:00am on Caldecotte Roundabout by Bletcham Way.

When firefighters arrived on the scene one man was still trapped in his vehicle. He was rescued by the two sets of Bucks Fire and Rescue Service crews at the scene using their specialist equipment.

Bucks Fire and Rescue service reported two incidents in the past 24 hours

Once removed from his vehicle, the man was given what a Bucks Fire and Rescue Service spokesman called: "casualty care".

His condition is unknown at this time, he was being attended to by paramedics from the South Central Ambulance as well.

Yesterday firefighters were required to extinguish an out of control kitchen blaze.

At 1pm yesterday a kitchen in a property in Bayard Avenue on Downs Barn needed expert assistance, after a fire had soared out of control.