Man jailed for crack cocaine and heroin offences in Bletchley

A man from Bletchley has been sentenced to 42 months’ imprisonment after being convicted of two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Faslin Hussain, aged 21, of Melrose Avenue in Bletchley, pleaded guilty at a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday (June 13).

On May 9, 2018, following a Stronghold warrant executed at Mellish Court in Bletchley, Hussain was found in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine and heroin.

He was arrested, and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A - cocaine and possession with intent to supply a control drug of Class A - heroin on May 10, 2018.

After entering a guilty plea to both charges at Aylesbury Crown Court, Hussain was jailed for 42 months.

Investigating officer PC Tom Hughes of the Milton Keynes South Neighbourhood Policing team said: “Thames Valley Police’s Stronghold campaign is fighting organised crime.

“This result is a positive example of how seriously we will deal with individuals supplying drugs across Milton Keynes.

“We will not tolerate these offences, and will always thoroughly investigate and bring drug dealers to justice.

“Anybody who has any information about drug dealing in their area can report this to 101, or anonymously via the Crimestoppers number, 0800 555111.”