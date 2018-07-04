Man jailed for sexual offences on young mother walking with her children in Milton Keynes

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been jailed for four years after pleading guilty to sexual offences in Milton Keynes.

Dilam Tahir, age unknown, of Broughton, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault, one count of assault by beating and one count of committing an offence with the intent to commit a sexual offence.

He was sentenced to four years' imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown court today (Wednesday).

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely, and will be deported to Iraq once he has served his sentence.

Investigating officer, detective constable Leanne Shepherd of Force CID said: "This was a random attack on a victim who was walking with her two young children in broad daylight.

"The victim was walking along the underpass near to H8 and V11 and the Kingston Centre at about 2pm on 25 January this year.

"She was approached from behind by Dilam Tahir, who grabbed her arm and dragged her to the floor.

"Tahir touched the victim inappropriately over her clothing.

"The victim then bit Tahir on the hand causing him to flee the scene.

"Offences like this are extremely rare but a thorough investigation ensured that Tahir was quickly identified as a suspect through forensic evidence. He was arrested and charged within four days of the offence.

"I would like to commend the victim for the immense bravery she has shown, and thank all the staff and officers who worked so diligently on the case."

> The court determined that Tahir is over the age of 18.