Man jailed for two years after police find 250 cannabis plants at his Milton Keynes home

A man has been jailed for growing 250 cannabis plants at his home in the middle of an MK estate.

Ervis Mrishaj, aged 23, was sentenced to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of production of a controlled Class B drug.

Police searched his home on Broadlands, Netherfield, in May after receiving reports of a strong smell of cannabis in the area.

Police found a cannabis factory

They found a cannabis factory with approximately 250 plants, Aylesbury Crown Court heard.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lynda Stearman of Milton Keynes CID said: “Thames Valley Police officers responded to reports from members of the public of a smell of cannabis coming from a residential property on 8 May. Upon searching the property, officers found a cannabis factory where hundreds of cannabis plants were being grown."

She added: "Thames Valley Police takes drug offences seriously. Anyone considering engaging in illegal drug activity should think twice before doing so.