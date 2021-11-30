Man left needing surgery after being stabbed twice when he fought back against thieves in Milton Keynes playground

A man remains in hospital following surgery after being stabbed twice when he fought back against thieves in a Milton Keynes playground.

At approximately 7.20pm on Friday 19 November, the victim, a man aged in his 20s, was in the Walkhampton playground in Bradwell Common, when he was approached by two other men who made demands for his property.

The victim refused to hand over his property and fought back. One of the offenders stabbed him in the abdomen and buttock, before taking his mobile phone and keys.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, where he had surgery for his injuries and remains at this time.

The offenders are both described as male, both wearing dark winter clothing with hoods up and masks.

One of the offenders was a white man, and the other one had a darker complexion.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Schöpp, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “The victim in this case refused to hand over property and was subsequently injured by a sharp object, which has required surgery.

“I am appealing to anybody who believes that they witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police either online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210524430.