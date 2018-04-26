Man left 'seriously injured' after collision with lamp post in Milton Keynes

A man has been left seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Milton Keynes - sparking a police appeal.

At around 9.05am on Tuesday (April 24) a silver Rover 45 car, was travelling north on V8 Marlborough Street near Netherfield when it left the road to the left hand side and collided with a lamp post and a road sign.

A 26-year-old man was taken to Milton Keynes Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigating officer PC Ian Stevens, of the Joint Operations Roads Police Unit, based at Milton Keynes, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or seen the silver Rover 45 or any other vehicles travelling in the area prior to the incident.

“Or if anyone was on the road and has dash cam footage we would ask them to get in touch.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '256 24/4/18', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.