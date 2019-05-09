Man pops the big question to wife-to-be asking if he can screen the Champions League final at their wedding in Milton Keynes

A groom-to-be has launched an online poll to ask whether his bride should allow him to have the Champions League final screened at their wedding reception.

Damien Hyde is due to tie the knot with his partner of five years Samantha O'Carroll on June 1.

Damien and Samantha

But when they booked the date two years ago, Damien never dreamed it would be the night that two British football teams would play such an important match.

"As soon as I heard that Liverpool and Tottenham were through I knew this was a match that I didn't want to miss," he said.

But when Damien suggested to Samantha that a screen be erected at their wedding venue, the Holiday Inn East in MK, the response was a firm no.

"We're not rowing about it or anything. It's just that we have different opinions. I think it's okay to have a big football match shown on our wedding reception and Samantha doesn't," said Damien.

"That's why I decided to do a poll on Facebook to see what other people think. If the majority of people agree with me, maybe Samantha might change her mind. She's not cross about the poll - she thinks it's funny."

The couple live on Redhouse Park and have a three-year-old daughter called Teagan, who will be their bridesmaid.

They will get married at the venue in the afternoon and have booked an evening reception for 80 guests. It will start at 8pm - exactly the same time as kick-off.

"The guests could come along, watch the match and then enjoy the buffet and dancing. It's no big deal," said Damien, who has booked a boy band tribute act to perform.

An avid Manchester United fan, he is rooting for Spurs to win.

He has launched a poll on Facebook so cast your vote here.