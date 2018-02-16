Man raped in Milton Keynes park

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a rape of a man in Campbell Park, Milton Keynes.

At around 11pm yesterday (Thursday) a man in his twenties was sitting on a bench near the car park of Campbell Park.

He was approached by two men. One of the men grabbed him and forced him to the floor and the victim was subjected to a serious sexual assault by the second man.

The first offender is described as a black man, around 5ft 10 ins tall and of stocky build. He was wearing a hooded top with the hood up.

The second offender who carried out the assault is described as a black man, about 6ft 1ins to 6ft 2ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing a grey hooded top, a white buttoned shirt and black suit trousers.

Senior investigating officer, detective inspector Jason Simpson said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation into this very concerning incident.

“We would ask anyone with information that could assist us to please call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 98 16/2/18.

“As a result of this incident members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area, including neighbourhood patrols.

“We would ask anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers.”