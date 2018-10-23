Man received 'multiple stab wounds' during park attack in Milton Keynes

A man sustained multiple stab wounds during an attack in a Conniburrow park.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened between 2.30am and 3am on Sunday, October 14.

The victim, a man in his 30s, met another person at a small park in Conniburrow between 11th and 12th North Street.

The offender appeared from an alleyway with another man.

As they walked towards the overbridge near the park, the victim felt blows to his face, neck, arm and hand. He managed to get away and ran over the bridge towards Secklow Gate near Lloyds bank. He then realised he was bleeding heavily and called the ambulance service.

He had sustained multiple stab wounds to his body and neck and was taken the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Both men are aged between 18 and 23 years old and spoke with Birmingham accents.

The main offender is described as a light skinned black man, who was around 5ft 6ins tall.

He was clean shaven and wore a black tracksuit, baseball cap and bandana.

The second offender is described as a black man and around 6ft tall. He is of medium build and had braided hair.

Investigating officer detective constable John Swallow said: “We are treating this investigation with the utmost priority and I believe this is an isolated incident.

“I am appealing for anybody who was in the area between 2.30am and 3am on 14 October and who believes they witnessed the assault to call police.”

If you have any information about the incident call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting reference number 43180313815.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.