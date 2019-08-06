Man rescued from fire in a Milton Keynes hairdressers

A man was rescued by ladder from a blaze in a flat above a hairdressers' salon in Newport Pagnell in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called around 1.40am to the High Street, where fire had broken out in the lounge of the flat directly above Coppers Hair Salon.

Fire Service

They used a ladder to bring the man down to safety and he was left in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

The first floor of the flat was 60 per cent damaged by fire and the second floor 10 per cent damaged. There was severe heat and smoke damage throughout.

The shops below suffered was light smoke-logging and Coppers suffered water damage. the salon is closed today.

One Bucks Fire appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell, one from Broughton, one from Great Holm and an officer attended.

Firefighters used a main jet, two hose reels, four sets of breathing apparatus, a fan and a thermal imaging camera.