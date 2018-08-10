Man sentenced for 'calculated and heartless' fraud in Milton Keynes

Following a police investigation, a man has been sentenced for fraud offences in Milton Keynes.

Ranjit Singh Rana, aged 40 of Temple Hill in Dartford, Kent, pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by false representation at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday and was sentenced to three years’ and one month imprisonment.

Rana met his victim, a woman in her thirties, online when he was living in Milton Keynes in December 2014.

Between December 2014 and November 2015, he falsely told the victim he was a millionaire. He created an elaborate story in order to blame the victim for him losing his job, he groomed and manipulated her in to giving him her life savings of approximately £23,000 for his own personal gain.

He was charged on October 30 last year.

Designated investigator, Karen Megeary said: “This was a calculated and heartless crime.

“The offender targeted the vulnerable woman online with the intent to deceive her into believing she was in a genuine relationship, before defrauding her.

“I am pleased with the outcome of this case and would like to thank the victim and witnesses for their support in helping to achieve justice for the emotional distress and financial loss caused as a result of this crime."