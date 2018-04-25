Man sentenced for causing three deaths in collision in Milton Keynes

A motorist has been jailed for causing the deaths of his wife and two friends in a collision.

Florin Oprea, aged 25, of no fixed abode, was sentenced yesterday (Tuesday) to nine-and-a-half years’ imprisonment for driving and breach of court bail offences at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty on Friday, April 13 at the same court to three counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit, three counts of causing death while uninsured and three counts of causing death while unlicensed to drive.

At 10.20pm on December 14, 2016 Oprea lost control of his BMW car which was travelling in Stratford Road, Wolverton, and collided with a Hyundai.

Liviu Nacu, aged 23, who had been a passenger in the BMW, died at the scene. Another passenger of the BMW Andrei Dumitrescu, aged 20, died in hospital on 23 December 2016.

Opera’s wife, Ancuta Oprea, aged 23, who had also been travelling in the car, died in hospital on December 15 2016.

Florin Oprea was charged in connection with the offences on March 30, 2017.

On the May 2, 2017 he appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court and was bailed to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on May 5, 2017.

However instead he fled the country the following morning. A European Arrest Warrant was issued by Aylesbury Crown Court.

Thames Valley Police was notified that he had been arrested in Romania on March 22 this year.

He was extradited to the UK on Thursday April 12.

Senior investigating officer PC Phil Hanham said: “Oprea’s wife had travelled to the UK to visit him for his birthday and on that night in the run-up to Christmas 2016, his standard of driving led to her death, leaving her young son without a mother, and the deaths of two of his friends. Instead of facing up to his actions in court, Oprea fled abroad in an attempt to evade justice.

“While tragically nothing will ever bring those who died back to their loved ones, it was vitally important we did everything we could so that the families could have a chance to see justice being done.”

Chief inspector Andy Storey said: “Thames Valley Police will pursue those who offend to ensure every effort is made to bring them before the courts. This case required close teamwork among all of the agencies involved, including the National Crime Agency and Crown Prosecution Service, to ensure Oprea was returned to the UK to face the consequences of his actions.”