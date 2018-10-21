Man struck to the head and robbed by four men in Central Milton Keynes

Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery in central Milton Keynes yesterday (Saturday).

At around 1.20am today a man in his forties had been walking along the over bridge closest to the Casino between Xscape and the Fishermead estate.

Four men were walking towards him, and as he passed them, one of them struck him on the back of the head twice, and he has then been kicked whilst on the floor.

The offenders made off with the victims google pixel phone and house keys.

He suffered injuries to his mouth.

Investigating officer, detective constable Michael Earle said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this robbery.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a man and a woman who walked past the victim shortly after the incident from the direction of Xscape and spoke to the victim.”

“We would ask these people to come forward or anyone else who may have information regarding this incident”.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting the reference 43180320663.

Or you can report anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.