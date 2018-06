A man was taken to hospital following a blaze in Milton Keynes on Saturday.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of two-storey house, Shipton Hill in Bradville.

Appliances and crews from Broughton, Bletchley, Great Holm and Buckingham attended.

A main jet, a hose reel, one set of breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan was used to deal with the incident.