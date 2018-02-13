Man wanted in connection with Milton Keynes raids over immigration offences and money laundering

A man is wanted on suspicion of immigration offences and money laundering following a series of raids across Milton Keynes this morning.

Armond Mucmata, aged 25, is wanted on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration to a member state and money laundering.

Mucmata is white, of slim build, with cropped brown hair and a beard, and was last seen driving a Silver Mercedes E Class partial registration LR52**A.

He is known to frequent Bletchley and Milton Keynes.

Police have asked anyone who sees Mucmata, to not approach him but to please call 999 quoting reference 515 6/2/18.

Thames Valley Police executed more than 20 warrants this morning, including at four car washes in the city.