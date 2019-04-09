Mark Lancaster meets teens in bid to eliminate 'period poverty' in Milton Keynes

A Milton Keynes MK has met with local campaigners Girl Pack to understand the stigma around periods and how to tackle period poverty.

Mark Lancaster, MP for MK North, and Children and Families minister Nadhim Zahawi met with Paige Pilkington and Megan Head in Westminster to discuss ways to the campaign.

Girl Pack and Mark Lancaster

Paige began her campaign as 13-year-old when she began giving out her own products for friends to use when she noticed they weren’t coming into school when on their periods.

Girl Pack brought the issue to the attention of former MK mayor and Conservative councillor David Hopkins who gave a passionate speech before a motion was passed for Milton Keynes Council to provide tampons and sanitary towels to schoolgirls.

With support from the Department for Education which has asked for the girls’ advice, Paige and Megan are now hoping to make a difference nationally and end period poverty for good.

Paige said: “I'm very proud of how far we have come but although the government will be putting sanitary products in schools as of September, girls still need access to sanitary products at weekends and holidays.

Girl Pack and Children and Families minister Nadhim Zahawi

“Girl Pack will carry on supplying to the schools, food banks and Community areas and I'm looking forward to exploring other options outside of Milton Keynes.”

Megan said: “We are immensely proud to be part of the process that will enable girls to access free sanitary wear in schools. The whole experience has been amazing and we look forward to working with MPs to make it work in and out of school.”

Mr Lancaster added: "It was a pleasure to meet Paige and Megan to hear how girls are being affected by period poverty and being able to talk about periods.

“I’m pleased the Department for Education has asked the girls for their advice and feedback on what more can be done to support girls facing these issues.

“Girl Pack are amazing campaigners who have already done excellent work, and I know they’ll continue to do Milton Keynes proud in the future.”