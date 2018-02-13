Mark Lancaster to host drop in session in Central Milton Keynes

Mark Lancaster MP will host the first in a series of drop in sessions for constituents at McDonalds in Xscape on Monday, February 19.

The drop-in session will run from 10.30am – 11.30am, and the local community are invited to pop in and “Meet with Mark”.

The series of drop-in sessions are aimed at encouraging the Milton Keynes North community to interact with their local MP, whether it is just for a chat, or to try and resolve any issues or concerns a constituent may have. Sessions will also take place in June and November, with dates announced closer to the time.

“One of the most rewarding roles as a Member of Parliament, is to meet my constituents and listen to any concerns they may have,” Mark said.