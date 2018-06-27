Martial Arts expert jailed for sex offences against children

A Milton Keynes martial arts expert who offered one-to-one tuition from his home has been jailed for seven years for sex offences against children.

Michael Lines, 41, was found guilty of two counts of sexual activity with a female under 16 and one count of sexual activity with a child while in a position of trust.

The charges related to offences against two victims between 2010 and 2015, and his victims were aged between 14 and 18, say police.

Lines, formerly from Matthau Lane, Oxley Park, was acquitted of two further offences of sexual activity with a child.

The dad of two helped run MK Kickbox Fit group, offering training, fitness classes and boot camps for women.

The club is continuing to run and it is understood they are “standing by” Lines, saying he intends to appeal his conviction.

An English Karate Federation qualified club coach, Lines is a 2nd Dan black belt martial arts instructor.

In his profile Lines states: “I run lessons twice weekly but also can be booked for private tuition... I teach from home or a fixed venue.”

Lines was sentenced on Monday art Blackfriars Crown Court.

He ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register indefinitely and was made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) indefinitely.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tonya Livingston, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit at Bletchley police station, said: “Lines, having wreaked emotional havoc on the children involved in these offences, continued to deny any wrongdoing on his part.

“His selfishness caused one child witness to have to give evidence three times and another to wait nearly a year to see justice administered in the sentencing on Monday.

“The sentence set by the judge reflects the severity of Lines’ offending and the callousness of his actions throughout his offending and trials.

“Lines showed no evidence of remorse, and if it weren’t for the bravery and tenacity of the aggrieved and witnesses, this man would not have been convicted, so I thank them for thinking of the safety of other children.”

A spokesman for the NSPCC added: “Lines has shown he is a clear danger to children and the bravery of his victims in reporting his abuse and giving evidence in court has helped ensure he is behind bars where he cannot harm others.

“Child abuse has devastating effects that can last into adulthood so it’s vital Lines’ victims receive the continuing support they need.

“Although hundreds of offenders like Lines are brought to justice each year, we believe that improvements can be made in the safeguarding of young people. The NSPCC’s Trust to Lead campaign is calling on the Government to extend ‘position of trust’ laws to make it illegal for coaches and youth workers to have sex with 16- and 17-year-olds in their care and to ensure everyone who works with children undergo the most stringent DBS checks.”

Children can contact Childline free of charge, any time of the day or night, on 0800 1111, or visit www.childline.org.uk for help and advice.

