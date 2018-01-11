Masked gang push Milton Keynes woman, 83, to the floor in sickening burglary

An 83-year-old Milton Keynes woman was forced to the floor after four masked men forced their way into her house and stole her possessions.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the sick burglary, which happened in Lavendon at around 9.20pm on Thursday.

The elderly victim was forced to stay on the floor as the burglars conducted a search. They stole cash, jewellery and bank paperwork.

Police believe they then made off in a dark coloured Audi car.

Detective Constable Susan Russell said: “We would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious behaviour in the area at this time to please come forward. “This was obviously a very distressing incident for the victim and I would like to speak to anyone who has information.”