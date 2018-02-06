Massive haul of stolen tools seized by police

Four people from Milton Keynes have been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods after a large number of tools were recovered from containers as part of a Thames Valley Police investigation.

The items were recovered at locations in Milton Keynes and Aylesbury, and officers are now working to reunite owners with their property.

One of those arrested, a 21-year-old man, has also been arrested on suspicion of theft by finding. A fifth person, a 16-year-old boy from Luton has also been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Superintendent Tim Metcalfe said: “The theft of tools is a serious and organised form of criminality that is on the increase. It impacts on the ability of honest tradespeople to work and, as a consequence, can undermine the reputation of individuals and businesses.

“The seizure of stolen tools over the weekend presents an opportunity to bring those responsible to justice and return the items to their rightful owners. This will be made significantly easier in cases where the tools have been marked.

“We believe that a yellow van may be connected to these incidents and ask storage container businesses and members of the public to remain vigilant. If you have any information please call 101 quoting reference 43180036066.”

There are a few simple security measures you can take to help reduce your risk of theft and increase the chance of being reunited with your belongings including property marking and registering your property for free on the national property register Immobilise.