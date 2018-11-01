Match day treat at MK Dons thanks to law firm’s ticket donation

A group of learners supported by a Milton Keynes charity enjoyed a special match treat at MK Dons.

The group, supported by MK SNAP, were able to enjoy the day out to watch the Dons take on Tranmere Rovers during a league match after law firm, Osborne Morris & Morgan, donated 10 football match tickets.

MK Snap provides a mix of education, training, socialising, growing independence and appropriate workplace experience, either with a carefully-selected local businesses or an opportunity within MK Snap.

Angela Novell, CEO of MK Snap, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Osborne Morris and Morgan for donating tickets this season for our team and learners to enjoy the games at MK Dons FC. Our learners love getting out and about and of course, being able to cheer for their local heroes means the world to them! Thank you for your support of our charitable work this year - we really appreciate it.”

Practice manager at Osborne Morris and Morgan, Paul Lockhart, said: “Once again, we wanted to further support our local charities and so when we acquired the tickets from the MK Dons Sport and Education Trust (SET), we decided that we wanted to donate the football tickets to MK SNAP. The charity is based in Milton Keynes and offers professional support for people with learning difficulties and challenges.

“We also have an employee who has siblings who benefit from the charity and so we wanted to be able to ‘give back’ to them what they provide to the local community.

“We’d like to thank MK Dons SET for the tickets and allowing us to pass them on to a worthy cause.”

To discover more about MK SNAP, you can visit their website www.mksnap.org