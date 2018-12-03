Maths is made fun at new courses launched in Milton Keynes

A host of families attended the launch of maths tutoring centre, Mathnasium, at Westcroft District Centre.

The innovative maths learning courses are aimed at six to sixteen-year-olds.

Children and parents got the opportunity to chat with Philip Wong franchise owner and Jessica Memon, centre manager and meet Mathnasium’s mascot ACE!

Visitors enjoyed playing fun math’s games and quizzes with many winning prizes such as frisbees and yoyos.

To find out more about Mathnasium and how it could help your child love learning maths visit https://www.mathnasium.co.uk/westcroft, call 01908 508833 or email westcroft@mathnasium.co.uk