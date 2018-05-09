May bank holiday fun for the whole family at Ride High Equestrian Centre in Milton Keynes

Visitors to the Ride High Equestrian Centre in Milton Keynes will get hands-on as they experience pony games, grooming and have-a-go days this May half term holiday.

Set in 37 acres of countryside in Loughton, in Milton Keynes the centre will be throwing open its gates for extra sessions from Monday 28th May – Friday 1st June.

In addition to the usual busy timetable of riding lessons and pony experiences on offer, visitors of all ages and ability will be able to try their hand at everything from grooming to pony agility sessions during the week.

Half term begins with the ever-popular Pony Pat and Play experience, the whole family can get involved as they meet one of the centre’s littlest ponies in the secret garden.

Old and young will learn about their new pony friend, have-a-go at grooming, and colour in some pony themed creations to take home. There’s even a free tea or coffee for the adults. The Pony Pat and Play sessions run Monday 28th and Wednesday 30th May.

For children aged 5 - 7 years the brand-new Pony Hour has been created, running Wednesday 30th and Thursday 31st May. Children will get to enjoy an experience with the Ride High ponies on the ground and in the saddle in these special one-hour sessions. They’ll learn what it takes to look after a pony and have a 30-minute riding lesson.

Another new addition to the equestrian centre roster is Have-a-Go Pony Fun, ideal for beginners, running on Thursday 31st May. These innovative three-hour sessions include a riding lesson, pony care, and making a connection with the horse on the ground in a group agility session.

The programme tops off with the ever-popular Pony Experience Days, offering more experienced children and adults the opportunity to spend a day on the yard as an equestrian trainee.

Joanna Fay, managing director of the Ride High Equestrian Centre, said: “We’re delighted to be launching this brand-new set of activities in addition to our regular timetable for May half term.

"With over 25 horses at the centre we’ve got plenty of activities to offer everyone, no matter their age, ability or experience – perhaps they’ve never even met a pony before. We want everyone to feel welcome here and look forward to saying hello to our new visitors this May half term.”

For more details and prices, visit www.ridehighequestriancentre.co.uk