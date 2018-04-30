Mayor and mayoress join guests at new-style restaurants launch at The Woburn Hotel

The mayor of Milton Keynes was among guests at the launch of the new-look dining rooms at The Woburn Hotel.

Cllr David Hopkins and mayoress Susan Hopkins attended the event to unveil the dramatic new style for the award-winning Olivier’s restaurant, alongside the new luxurious The Repton Room for casual dining.

The Repton Room at The Woburn Hotel

Located at the gateway to the Woburn Estate, the luxurious Georgian restaurant Olivier’s, with The Repton Room, has reopened for afternoon teas, light lunches and English and continental dining.

Now offering 65 covers, Olivier’s and The Repton Room’s stylish overhaul provides guests with a new dining experience. The beautiful interior design features eye-catching artworks, modern lighting and furniture, accentuating the decadence of The Woburn Hotel.

General manager Sue Crowley said: “Dining is at the heart of our hotel. Over the past year and from listening to our guests, we have seen a need for more casual dining options in luxurious surroundings. The refurbishment has enhanced the overall dining experience and we are delighted that both Olivier’s and The Repton Room are already proving popular with returning and new guests.” Visit www.thewoburnhotel.co.uk