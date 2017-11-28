Mayor meets fundraising pupils and talks about charity support

Inquisitive children at Whitehouse Primary School enjoyed a very busy Children in Need day thanks to a visit from the Mayor of Milton Keynes.

On Friday, November 17, pupils seized the opportunity to not only have lots of fundraising and activities to participate in but to also welcome David and Susan Hopkins, the Mayor and Mayoress of Milton Keynes.

The couple were joined by Ella Neate, a Year 11 student at Denbigh School, who was shadowing Cllr Hopkins after winning a competition to experience a day in the role of Mayor.

During his visit, the Mayor gave an assembly for the Key Stage 2 pupils, talking to them about his journey to become Mayor and the charities that he is currently supporting.

He also read “I Am Me”, a story by Sue Hampton, to the children.

This story explores the experiences of a refugee child leaving home and coming to live in Milton Keynes.

Headteacher Linda Kelly said: “The story particularly resonated with the children as we had been discussing the reasons behind Children in Need and supporting those less fortunate than ourselves.

“Over three quarters of the children in our school have been new to the school themselves, many moving without knowing anyone from the area at all and even some from different countries.”

She added: “One of the things that makes Whitehouse Primary such a special place is how welcoming the children are to every new child that joins our school. The children are made to feel part of our Whitehouse family from day one.”