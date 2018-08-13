Mayor of Milton Keynes celebrates development opening with local retirees

Retirees joined the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Martin Petchey, to celebrate the opening of McCarthy and Stone’s new Retirement Living Plus development, Elizabeth House, on St Giles Mews in Stony Stratford.

After a guided tour of the brand new show complex and on-site facilities at Elizabeth House, the Mayor marked the development’s opening with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.

He said: “It was my pleasure to be part of this important milestone atElizabeth House officially and to see for myself what a fantastic new development it is.

“Living independently and securely is an extremely important requirement for all of us; and, with a growing number of people reaching retirement age, I’m delighted developments such as this are being built to provide local retirees with a number of options to make the most of their later years.”

The event at Elizabeth House provided an opportunity for the people of Stony Stratford to find out more about how they could enjoy their retirement in a quality, low maintenance apartment, designed specifically for the over 70s.

Caroline Tiernan, marketing manager for McCarthy and Stone North London said: “We were thrilled to welcome the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Martin Petchey, as well as familiar faces from the local area to Elizabeth House to mark the opening of the development.

“We are committed to delivering an exceptional lifestyle at Elizabeth House. With the maintenance of all external and communal areas taken care of, homeowners at Elizabeth House can look forward to spending more time enjoying their retirement with family and friends.”

McCarthy and Stone’s Retirement Living Plus developments offer retirees the opportunity to maintain an independent lifestyle, while having access to tailored domestic and personal assistance packages to help them manage their day-to-day lives – with an on-site restaurant providing freshly cooked meals.

Facilities at Elizabeth House include a Club Lounge, ideal for socialising with new-found friends; a guest suite for when homeowners have visitors to stay; and beautifully maintained gardens. An Estates Manager takes care of the day-to-day running of the development, while secure entry systems and 24-hour emergency call points provide added peace-of-mind.

For further information visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk