Mayor of Milton Keynes enjoys evening of musicals with Wolverton singers and orchestra

Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr Martin Petchey, joined the audience to hear Wolverton Gilbert & Sullivan Society and Wolverton Light Orchestra, in performance at Stantonbury Theatre with Showblitz!, a selection of pieces from the musical theatre.

Soloists, chorus and a full orchestra performed famous numbers from My Fair Lady, Wicked, Hello Dolly, Les Misérables and many more.

Cllr Petchey met Liz Carter, vice-chair of Wolverton Gilbert & Sullivan Society, Mike Crofts, musical director of both groups, Paula Fraser, one of the producers, and Carolyn Amos, chair and leader of Wolverton Light Orchestra, as well as performers backstage.

The Mayor said: “I’m delighted to see such two active and long-standing groups in performance, demonstrating the vibrant music community we have in our city; it’s been a very enjoyable evening.”

Wolverton Gilbert & Sullivan Society has been together for over 40 years and is always open to new members. Rehearsals take place every Friday night in Stony Stratford at 7.30pm under the baton of musical director Mike Crofts. The next show is ‘Iolanthe’ in March 2019. Get in touch via www.wolvertongands.co.uk

Mike also conducts Wolverton Light Orchestra. The orchestra has been together for over 80 years and provides an opportunity for local amateur musicians to play all sorts of light and popular music. The orchestra meets in West End Church, Wolverton every Tuesday evening at 7.30pm during term time and new members are always welcome. Contact them at www.wolvertonlightorchestra.weebly.com