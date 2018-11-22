Mayor of Milton Keynes joins fun singing group helping people with dementia

The Mayor of Milton Keynes united against dementia and witnessed at first-hand how music can have a positive impact on people living with the condition.

Cllr Martin Petchey joined an Alzheimer’s Society Singing for the Brain group at Peartree Bridge. As well as seeing how singing can benefit people living with dementia, he met regular members of the group and their carers to find out more about them and their condition.

He also chatted to the staff and volunteers who help make this such a successful and popular activity.

Singing for the Brain is a service developed by Alzheimer’s Society for people with memory problems. The programme promotes communication through singing which can help with articulation, concentration, focus and motivation. The groups are relaxed and fun with specially trained facilitators delivering a varied programme of vocal warm-up exercises, percussion and a wide selection of well-known songs.

The Mayor said: “I have had a wonderful afternoon with this fabulous group of people all singing together and enjoying each other’s company. I found it quite moving and could see just how important music and singing are to people living with dementia.”

Co-leader Ruth Martin said: “Singing for the Brain in Milton Keynes has proved very popular with all our members. The sessions help people living with dementia to communicate, improving their mood and leaving them feeling good about themselves. We have two active groups meeting on alternate Mondays and we’re happy to welcome new people at any time.”

With more than 2,000 people living with dementia in Milton Keynes alone, the services provided locally by Alzheimer’s Society, including Singing for the Brain, are vital for them and their carers.

To find out about attending Singing for the Brain and other Alzheimer’s Society services in the area contact Vicky Sargent or Dee Cope on 01908 232612 or visit alzheimers.org.uk/localinformation