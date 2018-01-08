Medical Detection Dogs are seeking socialisers - can you help?

Medical Detection Dogs are seeking socialisers for their puppies and young dogs.

Medical Detection Dogs place the animals in loving homes replacing the need for kennels. It takes commitment and patience to nurture a healthy, happy, well trained dog to provide the life skills required for its future working life with the charity.

Providing a young dog with the experiences needed to become a Medical Alert Assistance Dog is an enjoyable and rewarding experience for individuals and their families. Socialisers are a vital part of the Medical Detection Dogs team helping to give our puppies the very best start on their journey as a” life saving” friend.

Do you want to become involved with Medical Detection Dogs, training dogs to provide life saving work for people with life threatening diseases?

Medical Detection Dogs provide the puppy, handling and training classes, support, food, insurance and holiday cover and pay vet bills.

As a socialiser, you will provide the time, commitment and patience to produce life saving dogs.

Interested parties need to be over 18 years old, have experience with dogs, the time to commit to regular training sessions, and a secure garden.

To find out more email helen.bliss@medicaldetectiondogs.org.uk or visit http://medicaldetectiondogs.org.uk