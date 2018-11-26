Meet Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke in Milton Keynes tomorrow

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke is coming to town tomorrow (Tuesday).

Anton will be paying a visit to Waterstone's Bookstore at intu Milton Keynes, to sign copies of his debut novel, One Enchanted Evening.

The twinkle-toed ace will be in store from 11am scribbling his name across copies of the book, which will make the perfect stocking filler this Christmas!

No tickets are needed - just buy the book here and join the queue.

Books numbers are limited, so if you'd like to guarantee a copy (and therefore your place in the queue) call the store on 01908 395384.