Meet the pooch ready to star at Milton Keynes Theatre

On Saturday, centre:mk was invaded by man’s best friend as producers of the major new tour of the smash-hit Broadway and West End musical Legally Blonde The Musical held local dog auditions to find a Milton Keynes pup worthy of stardom.

Successful applications were invited to the event to put their pooch through its paces in the hope of winning the starring role of ‘Rufus’ during the MK run of the tour, which arrives in Milton Keynes on Monday 28 May.

The winning dog Alfie, a beautiful British Bulldog, will star alongside EastEnders’ Rita Simons, X Factor & Eurovision entrant Lucie Jones, and Bill Ward, star of Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Associate director David Barrett said, “We had a terrific turnout on the day and the standard was incredibly high.

“We were inundated with wonderful dogs, which made choosing one extremely tough. However, in the end we can only cast one and we are delighted with our decision to cast the gorgeous Alfie.”

Also by the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper:

