Men in Sheds project and BBQ bring smiles to childrens' faces at Milton Keynes pre-school

The city’s Men in Sheds project and B&Q have helped bring smiles to the faces of children at a city pre-school.

In April B& Q donated £500 worth of materials to be used on a community project.

The shedders from Men in Sheds promptly set about making a picnic bench, trolley, mud kitchen, climbing boxes and bird boxes for Willow Tree Pre-School in Deanshanger.

The children at Willow Tree Pre-school were delighted

The items were delivered in early December for everyone to enjoy.

Men in Sheds MK is a registered charity, primarily for men, many of whom are retired or not working.

The charity works in an informal way and is open up to four days a week.

Members have the use of workshop space for wood and metal work, crafts, model making, art and electronic projects.

They undertake all sorts of construction activities, making things for individual members and also fulfilling commissions from the community.

On Monday nights they have sewing and on Wednesday nights it is crochet.

They had had the English Rose florist in running workshops for Christmas wreaths. Next year they will be running resin workshops.

All over 18s are welcome to join the project.

