Men jailed over drugs offences in Milton Keynes

Two men have been sentenced to prison after they were convicted of two counts of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Jordan Spence, aged 24, of Kingsgate Road in Camden, and Rohann Suwaris, aged 28, of Fordwych Road in Camden, both pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply a drug of Class A – cocaine and one count of possession with intent to supply a drug of Class A – heroin in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on 12 April.

They were each sentenced to 40 months’ imprisonment at the same court on Friday (22/6).

At around 2.50pm on 15 February 2017, a white BMW being driven by Spence, with Suwaris as a passenger, was stopped by police in Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers located a large amount of cocaine and heroin along with cash and mobile phones.

Spence and Suwaris were charged with the offences on 2 October 2017.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steve King, of the Milton Keynes Investigation Hub, said: “I would like to thank all the officers who assisted in obtaining this conviction.

“These two men have now been stopped from supplying controlled drugs to vulnerable people in Milton Keynes.

“Thames Valley Police does not tolerate drug dealing, and I hope that this goes some way to displaying our determination to stop drugs being brought into Milton Keynes from larger cities as part of our Stronghold campaign.

“We will continue to work hard to fight drug dealing and organised crime.”