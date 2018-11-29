Metal sheet blown on to track near Leighton Buzzard as Storm Diana’s strong winds cause delays

Rail commuters travelling through Leighton Buzzard can expect delays this afternoon thanks to strong winds.

London Northwestern Railway has informed commuters that “heavy delays, cancellations and alterations” can be expected.

A speed limit of 50mph was in force until around 12.45 this afternoon. Network Rail put the temporary limit in place because of high winds, as storm Diana passed across the country.

The heavy winds caused a metal sheet to blow on to the West Coast mainline near Leighton Buzzard. London Euston station tweeted that the sheet was hit by a train – travelling much slower than normal because of the temporary speed limit.

Trains are still out of position across the network, particularly on routes where services usually operate at up to 110-mph. Both London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway services are now able to run at full speed, but passengers are still advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to check their train times. Delays, alterations and cancellations are possible until the end of service today.

Check if your journey is affected at https://www.journeycheck.com/londonnorthwesternrailway/.