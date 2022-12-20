Michelin starred celebrity chef Tom Kerridge launches cost of living crisis busting Christmas Lunch for £2.47 per person

Currently 800,000 children do not currently meet the Free School Meals eligibility criteria despite their household income being so low they are classed as living in poverty. Expanding the eligibility to include those on Universal Credit would be an effective way to support families struggling during the cost-of-living crisis.

Tom says: “No child should be hungry at school. I wanted to highlight this critical situation the best way I know how - with food, so I created a Full Time Christmas meal for the same price as an average school lunch in the UK. Christmas is a stark reminder to look after each other, and it shouldn’t be just over the festive period, it should be all the time. There are kids going to school with empty lunch boxes, hiding from the dining room because they are so embarrassed. It’s a national crisis and truly a heart-breaking one, that the Government can change. So, I am asking the Great British Public to write to your MP to ask for a change in policy, we need to make our voices heard, for our children, and make it clear that enough is enough.”