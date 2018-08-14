Milton Keynes 13-year-old to shave off her metre-long hair for charity

A caring teenager is having her head shaved for charity after growing her hair for as long as she can remember.

Bailey Masterton-Smith’s metre long tresses will be chopped on Sunday to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

She has been growing her hair for as long as she can remember

The 13-year-old will also be donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which provides free, real hair wigs to children with cancer.

‘BuzzCut Bailey’ will take place at Colucci’s barbers shop in Aylesbury Street, Fenny Stratford, as part of the Fenny Poppers Festival.

The schoolgirl has set up a fundraising page and aims to raise £5,000. She launched the donations with £50 of her own birthday money.

“To say I’m nervous is an understatement,” she said. I am going to miss playing with my hair when I don’t want to listen to what my parents are saying, but I know that it is a sacrifice worth making because there are young people who are going through really tough times that can benefit from my fundraising.”

You can donate via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/buzzcutbailey

