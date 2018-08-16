Milton Keynes A Level results: Denbigh School

Denbigh School’s headteacher Andy Squires paid tribute to students’ successes in this year’s A Level results.

He told the Citizen: “I am immensely proud of what our students have achieved in their Year 13 examinations.

“This is a result of their drive and determination over the last two years. Students, staff and parents, rightly, have high aspirations; in an increasingly competitive environment, I am delighted that our students have secured top university places, apprenticeships and employment opportunities within their chosen fields.

“This year we have students studying medicine at Cambridge, maths at Durham and UCL, mechanical engineering at Bristol, computer science at Warwick, chemical egineering at Birmingham, aerospace engineering at Nottingham, law at York, history at UCL and biomedical science at Imperial College.

“We wish all our students well in their further studies.”