Milton Keynes A Level results: Lord Grey School

Headteacher Tracey Jones at Lord Grey School in Bletchley has paid tribute to the students and teachers whose work paid dividends with this year’s A Level results.

99 per cent of results were at grades A*-E, with Laura Nix the stand-out star with A,A,A,A*. She will go on to study physics at Oxford.

Dr Jones said:”It’s been a very positive day, not least with some very good vocational results at BTEC, and maths did particularly well.

“We’ve had a very solid set of results, and everyone who wanted to study at university got in.

“There’s been lots of smiles, and I’d like to pay tribute to all the students and the teachers - it’s their hard work which has got us here.”