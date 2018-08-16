Milton Keynes A Level results: Shenley Brook End School

A quartet of students who achieved three A*s led the way at Shenley Brook End School this year.

Matthew Bardsley, Zack MacQueen, Matthew Pembery and Charlie Mathieson picked up their top grades across a range of subjects: maths, further maths, computer science, design and technology, psychology, and sport.

The group will now go on to study at Russell Group universities to study architecture, computer science and sport/exercise degrees.

Across the school 44 per cent of all students gained at least 1 A*/A or equivalent, and 90 per cent gained at least one C grade or higher.

This comes at a time when Shenley Brook End School and The Hazeley Academy are joining together to form a multi-academy trust (MAT).

Headteacher Glen Martin, who will become CEO of the new trust called 5 Dimensions Trust, said “I am really pleased for the students, parents and staff who have worked so hard to get these results.

“This bodes well for the new trust as two excellent schools work together to support students and their families in the west of Milton Keynes.

“Building on already fantastic results at both schools, where both sets of sixth form results are significantly above the national average, the partnership will improve opportunities for all our students”.