Milton Keynes A Level results: Sir Herbert Leon School

Every single student from Sir Herbert Leon School will be going to their first choice university after this year’s A Level results.

And that was not the only standout success from the school, with the first year of criminology has proved a huge success with a 100 per cent pass rate including 40 per cent A or B grades.

In addition, students on the BTEC Pathways in sport and health & social care secured some outstanding results, with top achievers including Dorcas Macanda-Siliyo who secured a double distinction in health and social care. She will continue her studies at De Montfort University. Dru Blackman achieved the equivalent of four A Levels, including distinction merit in sport.

The second year of the SHLA partnership with MK Dons SET programme yielded many impressive results, with both Taylor Brown and Luke Payne achieving a distinction distinction merit. Taylor will be attending Southampton Solent University studying football studies, while Luke will be studying sport, coaching and physical education at Plymouth Marjon University.

Vice-principal Faye Causer said: “The partnership work between SHLA and MK Dons SET goes from strength to strength.

“Students achieve impressive academic results and benefit from top class coaching and 3G astroturf facilities, as well as excellent support for higher education and sporting careers.”