Milton Keynes A Level results: St Paul’s Catholic School

Students at St Paul’s Catholic School are celebrating a 98 per cent pass rate with this year’s A Level results.

65 per cent of youngsters achieved grades A* - C, with nearly a fifth of all grades at A or A*.

And for those taking BTEC National Vocational courses, 63 per cent gained a Distinction or Distinction*, with 89 per cent achieving a Merit or higher.

Headteacher Jo-Anne Hoarty said: “We are delighted with these results and our continued year-on-year improvement.

“Students have worked very hard and we are thrilled that so many of them will achieve university places or apprenticeships. Once again the progress made by our A-Level students is extremely positive.”

She added: “It is very pleasing to note that again our extended project results are outstanding: 52 per cent of the students who did extended project alongside their A Levels gained an A* or A, with 80 per cent of students on this course gaining A* - B grades.

“The extended project gives them the wider skills to help them succeed in A-Level courses and prepare them for the world of work. It is highly valued by both universities and employers.

“We are very proud of all our students and wish them well as they go on to higher education and careers.”

Standout performers include Chloe Bolam and Emily Sturgess who both earned four A Levels at grades A* or A, Oliwia Szymd with four A*/A and a B.