Milton Keynes A Level results: Stantonbury International School

Stantonbury International School’s head of sixth form spoke of her “incredible pride” after today’s A Level results.

As well as a 100 per cent pass rate, 57.7 per cent of Stantonbury students achieved grade A*-B and 87.4 per cent achieved A*-C, both of which are an improvement on last year and with value added above national levels.

Outstanding individual performances include Aisha Niazi, who achieved three A* grades and who will take up a place at Cambridge to study human social and political science at St Catharine’s College, and Harry Julian who achieved one A* and two As to study at Manchester University.

Meanwhile Zohal Sohrabi achieved one A* and two As, and who has accepted an offer to study medicine at Imperial College London, while Louie Lovell excelled with A*,A*,A,B has accepted an offer at Birmingham University to study chemistry.

Aaron Davies, head of sixth form, said: “I am incredibly proud of the hard work, commitment and resilience shown by staff and students to contribute towards these excellent results.”

Head of School Michelle Newman, added: ‘”We are so pleased for all of our students and their successes this year. The hard work and dedication by students and staff has paid off and we couldn’t be happier - well done all!”