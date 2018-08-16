Milton Keynes A Level results: The Hazeley Academy

Youngsters at The Hazeley Academy are celebrating after recording results with this year’s A Levels.

Standout subjects were psychology, mathematics, philosophy, politics, art and the sciences.

Initial analysis suggests that results are amongst the top 10-25 per cent in the country in terms of progress, with high ability students performing particularly well compared to similar students in other schools.

Principal Tony Nelson said: “We are equally proud of a large number of students who faced some exceptional personal challenges during their studies and with their determination and the support from the Hazeley community have achieved the grades that will allow them to access the next stage of their journey.

“The sense of community is what makes the Hazeley Sixth Form so special.

“It is great to see these wonderful young people interacting with their brilliant teachers and receiving such outstanding results as a reward for all their hard work.”

Notable high flyers include Ewan Bowler (A*,A,A) who is going to Durham to study history, Abeda Dhanji (A*,A,A) who is going to UCL to study law, Georgina Fewell (A*,A,A) who is going to Manchester to study psychology, Joanne Mutwarasibo (A*,A,A) who is going to Manchester to study biomedical science, and Kai Waggott (A*,A,A) who is going to Warwick to study physics.

Other stars include Dijay Morar with results of A*,A*,A, and Hatim Sachak with A*,A,B,B.