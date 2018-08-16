Milton Keynes A Level results: The Radcliffe School

The Radcliffe School is celebrating another successful year of A Level results, as the school’s biggest-ever cohort of students took their exams.

Maths, further maths, the sciences and history all achieved particularly strong results in 2018, while students taking Level 3 BTEC, also achieved higher grades this year.

Particular highlights are: Alice Byde with A in maths, A in biology, and an A in chemistry, Nathaniel Hill and an A in chemistry, A in maths, A in further maths, Ellie Johnston – A in English literature, A in maths, A in further maths, and Amber Jones-Seal with an A in biology, A in chemistry, and an A in maths.

Other highlights Joe Jeffcoate with an A* in maths, B in further maths, and an A in physics, and Sian Lister with an A* in sociology, A in biology, and a B in English literature.