Milton Keynes A Level results: The Webber Independent School

The Webber Independent School saw an increase in students choosing business & enterprise and STEAM degrees for their journey to university.

Head girl Ellie Wise is on her way to Leicester University. She said: “I’m really pleased with my results; I achieved a B in English literature, B in history and B in politics, and secured my first choice university to study law.

“I don’t think I could have made it through the last two years without the support of my tutors, and I know that my time at Webber will stand me in good stead for my future at university and beyond. After university I would like a career in family law.”

Fin Walker secured a place at Aston University: “I can’t quite believe that I secured my first choice university and that I am off to study marketing.

“I am unbelievably happy with my results; I achieved a B in English literature, B in business, and a C in government and politics.

“I’ve had such an amazing time growing as an individual, and compared to where I was four years ago before I joined Webber, I am honestly surprised at how far I’ve come. I would like to thank all of my tutors, and my parents for taking me out of my old school and giving me a fresh start – it changed my future.”

Headteacher Hilary Marsden said: “Nothing gives me greater satisfaction than seeing our students achieve their goals, and leave The Webber Independent with the right skills, experience and attitude, there are many different pathways to success and I’m glad that we can play a part in helping our students achieve their dreams.

“I want to say a big heart-felt congratulations to all of our A Level students and I wish them the very best for the future. I look forward to welcoming our alumni back to share their stories and experiences with the current Webber cohort.”