Milton Keynes A Level results: Thornton College

Almost a quarter of all grades were A* or A at Thornton College this year.

The college’s first-ever cohort of sixth form students received their A Level and vocational results., with students who studied vocational qualifications achieving distinctions across the board.

Jo Story, head of Thornton College, said: “We are delighted that 94 per cent of students achieved entry into their first choice university, including Exeter, Nottingham, and University of London, reading disciplines such as medicine, architecture, geography, and liberal arts.

“Thornton College is a non-selective school and these results are a testament to the commitment of both staff and students. I would like to congratulate all students and wish them continued success.”